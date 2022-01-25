Ex-UST head Sajan Pillai's McLaren Ventures launches Rs 100 cr chip design co; to hire 100 techies soon

McLaren Strategic Ventures (MSV), a startup focused-investment firm founded by Sajan Pillai, has launched a semiconductor design vertical Atlas Silicon in the country with planned investment of around Rs 100 crore.

The company added that it plans to start hiring 100 engineers by March.

McLaren, through its investment arm Season Two Ventures, has pumped in over Rs 100 crore into eight startups including Warehouse Now, Aerchain, Ambee, 4BaseCare, Uvik and Twixor so far, and is also looking at a large acquisition.

On the chip design venture, Pillai, the founder-chairman and chief executive, stated that they are in talks with various Southern states to finalise the location for Atlas Silicon.

Pillai also expects Atlas Silicon, which will be an AI-based chip design venture, to become a US$ 300-million business by the turn of 2025.

The global microchips industry is expected to be around US$25 billion by 2025, clipping at over 8 per cent annually, Pillai said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:02 PM IST