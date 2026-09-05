Eway Bill Generation Rises 7.7% In August To Third-Highest Monthly Level, Signals Strong Economic Activity

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India’s goods movement and formal economic activity continued to show strength in August, with eway bill generation rising 7.7% year-on-year to 139.08 million, making it the third-highest monthly count since the system was introduced.

An eway bill is an electronically generated document required under the GST framework for transporting goods valued above ₹50,000, subject to certain exemptions and conditions.

According to a report by Business Standard, the August figure was higher by 9.95 million compared with the 129.13 million eway bills generated during the same month last year. However, on a monthly basis, generation declined marginally by 0.51% from July’s record 139.79 million.

Eway bills reflect steady trade momentum

Only March, which recorded 140.60 million eway bills, and July have reported higher monthly volumes than August. The consistently elevated levels indicate continued movement of goods across states and increasing participation of businesses in the formal economy.

The latest data adds to broader indicators showing healthy domestic demand. Official figures released recently showed private final consumption expenditure grew 7.1% in the first quarter of FY27.