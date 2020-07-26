CTO COLUMN: Emerging technology trends post COVID-19 writes Sanjay Kukreja

COVID-19 has been one of the most defining moments in our lifetimes that has disrupted our lives and lifestyles. People across the globe have been affected and the ramifications of this will be far and wide. And I am not talking about the re-alignment of the country strategies, debates on insourcing vs. outsourcing or holding countries/ political leadership on what more they should have done. That is a discussion for some other day.

The impact that COVID-19 has caused on digital enablement across all fields of life has been at an unprecedented scale. As governments enforced lockdowns to curb the spread of the deadly virus, work from home became the new normal for many businesses.

Organizations that never believed that their critical and confidential work could be delivered by an analyst sitting millions of miles away in his home, suddenly agreed to grant approvals for the same. Schools and colleges are conducting online classes to complete their syllabus; social distancing is the new norm in grocery stores and E-commerce companies are making COVID-safe deliveries to their customers.

In this new reality, technology offers a variety of solutions to overcome some of the challenges thrown up by the pandemic. This article is the first one in a series of articles which talk about how technology components solve the problem of connect, deliver, review and resolve for people who do work from home. The theme is also centred on four stages of evolution of work from home. The stage one was to respond to the challenge, the stage two was to steady the new paradigm of delivery, the third stage was to build on the foundation laid in the first two stages and the fourth stage was growth in the new world. These stages might be the equivalent of the DuPont Bradley Curve for work from home.

The below diagram captures the components of technology, people and compliance that come into play in the new work from home scenario.