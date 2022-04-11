EVIFY, EV tech logistics platform partners with Swiggy in Gujarat

Swiggy and EVIFY - a tech-enabled EV logistics platform has come together in Surat, Gujarat to help food delivery firm go completely electric and opt for a sustainable way of delivery. It aims to cover 80 percent of prime areas of Surat for last mile delivery.

The collaboration is a green initiative aimed at conserving the environment by significantly reducing carbon emissions, and the progression to EVs is a vital step in that direction. The number of fleet sizes with Swiggy at the moment is between 20-25 covering prime locations in Surat.

EVIFY will also take charge of extra Electric vehicles as backup. The platform has set up a charging hub for Swiggy in the middle of the city for charging and parking of EVs. Battery swapping is also possible at this hub to provide more up-time to the electric vehicles.

Talking about the collaboration, Devrishi Arora, Founder, EVIFY said, "This partnership will enable Swiggy to deliver better while also saving the planet. The use of EVs for deliveries is also expected to reduce delivery operations cost by up to 40 percent."

Swiggy aims to cover 8 lakh kilometres a day in EVs by 2025 and cut down vehicle running costs by 40 percent.

Talking about this partnership, Vinay Kumar, Cluster Operation Head, Swiggy (Sales & Operations, Gujarat) said, "With EVIFY, we plan to deliver our food through Electric Vehicles and do our bit for the society".

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 02:25 PM IST