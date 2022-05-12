Evenflow, Unicommerce partner to strengthen supply chain, streamline operations

Evenflow Brands (Evenflow), an e-commerce roll-up, has announced it has partnered with Unicommerce to deploy supply chain SaaS solutions for all their brands.

Evenflow has incorporated Unicommerce’s order management and warehouse management solution for its nine brands and will keep adding more digital-first companies as it continues to expand its brand portfolio. .

How will partnership work?

Unicommerce’s technology will enable Evenflow to streamline its supply chain leading to improved warehouse efficiency and automated order processing to ensure on-time and faster deliveries. Evenflow has brands across sports and fitness, baby care, home and kitchen, garden and outdoors and daily sustainable products, where Unicommerce’s solutions make for a perfect fit, it said in a press statement.

Unicommerce’s supply-chain SaaS platform will assist Evenflow in elevating the post-purchase experience and bring operational efficiency to achieve cost optimization.

Speaking about the partnership, Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce, said, “Our sector-agnostic order management and warehouse management solutions are a perfect fit for Evenflow as they continue to add brands from different segments and expand operations across India. We are confident that this partnership will empower Evenflow to achieve business efficiency.”

Utsav Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO Evenflow, said “We are in the business of identifying great products and building them into digital brands of tomorrow. We believe that technology will play a pivotal role in our growth and we are excited to have Unicommerce as our supply chain technology solution platform. They have a proven track record of helping companies in their growth journey and we are sure that their solution will also enable us in centralizing some important tasks of our supply chain.”

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:15 PM IST