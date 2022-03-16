Evenflow partners with e-commerce enabler Eunimart for global expansion

Evenflow, an e-commerce roll-up, has announced that it has tied up with Eunimart, an ecommerce enabler, to help local brands launch and scale in international markets.

Evenflow and Eunimart would work together to help in strategizing global expansion of the brands that the former acquires in the Indian market, according to a press statement.

Since inception last year, Evenflow has acquired seven homegrown brands, spread across categories such as home and kitchen, sports and fitness, garden and outdoors among others and launched these brands on the Indian marketplaces. The plan is to aggressively promote these brands in the global markets and boost their brand value as well as sales, it said.

Founded by former Uber executives Utsav Agarwal and Pulkit Chhabra in 2021, Evenflow aggregates third-party sellers on e-commerce platforms like Amazon & Flipkart. It acquires online marketplace sellers in the range of $200K - $2 million per brand.

Talking about the partnership, UtsavAgarwal, CEO and Co- Founder, Evenflow, said, ‘‘Leveraging Eunimart’s partnerships across geographies and marketplaces and their capabilities around supply chain and demand forecasting will definitely help us.”

Founded by former Rocket Internet executive Shayak Mazumder, Eunimart helps brands grow globally and accelerate profitability. Eunimart makes it convenient for the brands to efficiently sell on 25+ sales channels such as Amazon, Flipkart, Shopify, retail, B2B, etc across 100 countries. It also enables logistics and supply chain network and global warehousing partnerships for these brands besides providing them with extensive data and insights powered by a sophisticated AI platform, it said

Shayak Mazumder, CEO and Co-Founder, Eunimart said, “Eunimart comes with a sole purpose of enabling brands and businesses to sell easily on multiple marketplaces. We are glad to have partnered with EvenFlow as we now have a further opportunity to enable businesses to cross borders and jumpstart their growth.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:50 PM IST