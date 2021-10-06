EV manufacturer WardWizard Innovations records highest monthly sales; registers 435% growth in August

Backed by higher demand, the sales of electric two-wheeler manufacturer WardWizard Innovations and Mobility grew more than four-fold to 2,001 units in August 2021, compared to the same month last year. The Vadodara-based company, which sells e-scooters and bikes under Joy e-bike brand, had sold 374 vehicles in August 2020, according to a release.

Besides recording the highest-ever monthly sales, August also saw a strong rebound in sales, logging 112 per cent growth over July 2021, the company said, adding it has received the highest ever booking order of more than 4,500 units backed by the demand for low-speed e-two-wheelers.

“WardWizard Innovations and Mobility sold 2,001 units of e-scooters and motorcycles in August 2021, registering a growth of 435 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous year, when the company had sold 374 units,” the release said.

“Our primary focus for the current financial year is to strengthen our market presence in every part of the country as we are witnessing good growth in demand for our entire product portfolio,” WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Chairman and Managing Director Yatin Gupte said.

Further, the inquiries have increased significantly and the company has received high booking orders across its dealerships, especially in markets like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, Gupta added.

“As electric two-wheelers are becoming the most preferred choice of the customers, we are expecting the highest-ever growth in the coming festive season,” he said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:28 PM IST