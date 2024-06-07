European Central Banks Cuts Interest Rates For First Time Since 2019 Amidst Elections

In a development that has come as a surprise to some, the European Central Bank has cut its interest rates. This, according to some observers, comes ahead of the US Federal Reserve and any change in their interest rates.

ECB Slashes Interest Rates

The EU's banker slashed the interest rates from one of its highest rates of 4.00 per cent to 3.75 per cent. A major reduction of 25 basis points.

Stakeholders around the globe have been anticipating a rate cut from the US Fed for a few quarters now.

And given the influence that the banking system and the country have at large over the global economy, interest rates of major economies remained stagnant, waiting for the Fed to make the move.

This development comes at a crucial time for the European bloc, as a better part of the continent is scheduled to go to polls between June 6 and June 9. In these elections, a total of 350 million Europeans are eligible to exercise their right to vote. | UnSplash

Here, it is to be noted, that Japan stood out as an exception, as, contrary to many, the BoJ increased its interest rate after 17 years.

This is therefore one of the largest such exercises after the Indian elections of 2024. This is also symbolically important, as this is the first such election after Brexit was officially completed.

Apart from immigration and security, the economy of the old-continent and particularly the European Union nations is a focal point. This, as, the region has been deeply contained by an economic slowdown, engulfing its major economies, including Germany and France. | File/ Representative Image

The Slowing European Economy

The profoundness and profuseness of the problem have not been helped by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which hampered the continent's ability to function and progress without an adequate energy supply from Russia.

As a result of this, the annual inflation for May is expected to be 2.6 per cent, away from the central bank's target of 2 per cent.

This also comes at a time when the Indian central bank, the RBI in its latest announcement on interest rates, decided to retain the repo rate at 6.50 per cent.

The Euronext 100, which is a pan-India exchange, gained 1.57 points or 0.10 per cent to reach 1,548.10 at 12:58 IST.

The Euro stood at 1.09 against the US Dollar.