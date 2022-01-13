Eupheus Learning signs MoU with Varthana for modern learning

Eupheus Learning, a school-focused distribution platform and Varthana Finance Private Ltd has signed an MoU to strengthen schools with financing options and modern education offerings.

The benefits mentioned under the MoU will only cover schools that fall under the umbrella of Eupheus Learning and Varthana.

The financial assistance extended under the MoU will help schools expand their infrastructure, invest in teacher training, and introduce new learning methods into their classrooms.

Yogesh Gaat, Chief Business Officer, Varthana stated that this partnership would improve learning outcomes for students and the performance of educators.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:02 PM IST