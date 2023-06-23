Eugia Pharma Signs Agreement With Medicines Patent Pool To Develop And Market Nilotinib Capsules | Aurobindo

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Aurobindo”) on Friday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited (Eugia), has entered voluntary sub-licensing agreement with Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), to develop and market Nilotinib Capsules, originally developed by Novartis, for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in 44 Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC), including the seven countries where patents on the product are pending or in force, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The product will be produced at the Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd. Unit-I, Medchal, Malkajgiri District, Telangana, India. The company has adequate capacities of world class standards, to meet the global demand for the product across the licensed territory.

“We are excited that Eugia has been granted the voluntary license from MPP to develop, manufacture & distribute generic Nilotinib Capsules in select markets. These are the first sublicence agreements that MPP has signed for a cancer treatment that will be made available in the LMIC, through this license. This product will be a good addition to Aurobindo’s Oncology portfolio and will further strengthen our leadership in the generic Oncology medicine space," said K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Aurobindo.

"We are delighted to be working with these four generic manufacturers to develop generic nilotinib and bring an affordable treatment option to people diagnosed with CML in these countries," said Charles Gore, Executive Director of the Medicines Patent Pool.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited Shares

The shares of Aurobindo Pharma Limited on Friday at 12:32 pm IST were at Rs 688.30, up by 2.48 percent.