Essel Propack Q4 profit down 6 pc to Rs 50 cr

New Delhi: Tube-packaging company Essel Propack on Friday reported 6.21 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.95 crore for March quarter of financial year 2019-20.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 53.26 crore in January-March a year ago, Essel Propack said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was down to Rs 688.87 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 693.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 620.81 crore as compared to Rs 627.35 crore, down 1.04 per cent.

However, in 2019-20, Essel Propack's net profit was up 8.28 per cent to Rs 211.58 crore as against Rs 195.39 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operation in last financial year was Rs 2,760.07 crore, up from Rs 2,706.93 crore in 2018-19.

Shares of Essel Propack on Friday settled at Rs 170.50 apiece on the BSE, up 0.21 per cent from the previous close.