ESDS Software ₹720-Crore IPO To Open On August 28; Price Band Fixed At ₹408-429

ESDS Software will raise ₹720 crore through a fresh equity issue to expand its cloud and data centre infrastructure | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 25, 2026: ESDS Software Solution Ltd on Tuesday announced a price band of Rs 408-429 per share for its Rs 720-crore initial public offering (IPO).

IPO Details

The IPO of the AI-enabled cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions provider will open for public subscription on August 28 and close on September 1.

Anchor investors can bid on August 27, according to a public announcement.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to utilise Rs 576 crore of the IPO proceeds to purchase and install cloud computing and other equipment and infrastructure for its data centres, with the remaining amount earmarked for general corporate purposes.

At the upper end of the price band, the issue implies a market capitalisation of about Rs 5,028 crore.

Company Profile

ESDS, incorporated in 2005, offers cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions, and is among the two players in India offering the full spectrum of GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions.

It was among the early cloud service providers in India to offer community cloud services, catering to organisations with specific data privacy, security, compliance and regulatory requirements.

During fiscal 2026, it served over 2,500 customers across banking, financial services and insurance, public sector entities, businesses and enterprises.

Financial Performance

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 472.21 crore in fiscal 2026 and net profit at Rs 120.82 crore.

Of the issue, 50 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and 35 per cent for retail investors.

Also Watch:

The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 4.

DAM Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)