Equitas Holdings, Equitas Small Finance Banks' boards, shareholders give nod for merger

The board of directors and shareholders of Equitas Holdings Ltd (EHL) and Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) on Monday approved the amalgamation scheme of the two companies.

The share exchange ratio would result into each shareholder of the transferor company, EHL, getting 226 equity shares of the transferee company, ESFB, for every 100 shares held by them in the holding company.

EHL (transferor company) is the promoter or the holding company of ESFB (transferee company).

Earlier this month, Equitas SFB had received Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) nod to apply for amalgamation of the promoter into itself.

The intent of the amalgamation is to comply with the RBI norms on small finance banks, mandating the promoter to reduce the stake in the subsidiary to 40 per cent within five years of commencement of operations by the SFB.