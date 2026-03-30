EPL Approves Indovida Merger To Create $1 Billion Packaging Platform At ₹339 Per Share March 2026

EPL Limited has approved the merger of Indovida India Private Limited, valuing EPL at Rupees 339 per share. |

Mumbai: EPL is making a decisive push to scale up globally, combining with Indovida to build a larger, more diversified packaging business anchored in emerging markets.

EPL’s board has cleared the amalgamation of Indovida into the company, with EPL continuing as the listed entity after completion. The combined platform is expected to emerge as a leading consumer packaging player, with an estimated revenue scale of around 1 billion dollars and a broader multi-format product portfolio.

The transaction values EPL at Rs 339 per share, implying a roughly 70 percent premium over its last closing price. Indovida is valued at about a 35 percent discount relative to EPL’s multiple. Shareholders of Indovida will receive 286 shares of EPL for every 10,000 shares held, based on recommendations from independent valuers.

The merger is expected to unlock synergies of 35 million to 50 million dollars across cost and revenue streams. Management sees benefits from combined product capabilities, supply chain efficiencies, and stronger access to emerging markets, which are projected to contribute around 75 percent of the merged entity’s revenue.

Post-merger, Indorama Ventures will become the promoter with a 51.8 percent stake, providing global scale and strategic backing. The combined entity will operate across 40 manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, effectively doubling capacity while maintaining profitability and improving return metrics.

The move signals EPL’s transition toward becoming a global, multi-format packaging player with stronger scale, efficiency, and long-term growth visibility.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s investor presentation and stock exchange filing and does not include independent verification or external sources.