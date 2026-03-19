EPF Form 5 IF Explained, How Families Can Get Up To ₹7 Lakh Death Insurance Claim Easily?

EPF Form 5 IF helps families claim up to ₹7 lakh insurance under EDLI if an employee dies during service. | File Image

New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offers more than just retirement savings. It also provides insurance under the Employee Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme.

Form 5 IF is a special form used to claim this insurance. If an employee dies during service, their nominee or family can use this form to claim the insurance amount.

How Much Benefit Can You Get?

As per EPFO rules:

- Maximum insurance cover: up to ₹7 lakh

- The amount is directly transferred to the nominee or family

This provides financial support to the family during a difficult time.

Who is Eligible for the Claim?

This benefit is not for everyone. Some key conditions are:

- The employee must be an active EPFO member

- Death must occur during employment

- Regular EPF contributions should be made

If the employee had already left the job, the benefit may not be available.

Read Also New EPFO Mobile App To Enable Direct EPF Withdrawals Through UPI From April

Documents Required

To fill Form 5 IF, these documents are needed:

- Death Certificate

- Bank details (cancelled cheque)

- Proof of nominee or legal heir

- PF account details

Submitting correct documents helps in faster claim processing.

How to Fill Form 5 IF?

Keep these points in mind:

- Fill the form in block letters

- Avoid overwriting

- Provide a mobile number for updates

- Enter correct bank details

The form can be downloaded from the EPFO website.

Forms to Submit Along With It

Form 5 IF is usually submitted with:

- Form 20 – for PF claim

- Form 10D – for pension claim

This means PF, pension, and insurance can be claimed together.

How Long Does It Take?

EPFO rules say the claim should be settled within 30 days.

If there is a delay, EPFO may have to pay 12 percent interest.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

- Wrong information

- Incomplete documents

- Nominee not updated

- Incorrect bank details

Even small mistakes can delay the claim.

A Small Form, Big Support

Form 5 IF may look simple, but it can provide up to ₹7 lakh support to a family in case of an employee’s death. EPFO members should keep their details updated and inform their family about this benefit.