EOS (EOS) And Cardano (ADA) Show Signs Of Revival As The Collateral Network (COLT) Presale Boosts The Market |

Last week brought some positivity to the entire crypto market. Subsequently, projects like EOS (EOS) and Cardano (ADA) have once again popped up as investment options.

However, investors have been favoring Collateral Network’ (COLT) presale over all other investments. The presale of Collateral Network (COLT) has already seen predictions of a 35x price increase.

>>BUY COLT TOKENS NOW<<



EOS (EOS) Aims To Post Strong Performance In 2023

As per a Messari report, the EOS (EOS) network is planning to undergo major developments in the near future.

Among these proposed developments by EOS (EOS) are a consensus mechanism upgrade, and an Ethereum Virtual Machine system. EOS (EOS) has announced that the EVM mainnet will be launched on April 14, and further updates will be introduced in the weeks to follow.

It has built hype around the EOS (EOS) network, causing a rise in its price. The EOS (EOS) community is also hopeful of major gains in the upcoming months.

The price of EOS (EOS) has risen by 10% in the last 24 hours at the time of writing. On the monthly chart, EOS’ (EOS) value has jumped by over 6%. Currently, EOS (EOS) is exchanging hands at $1.08, which is 95% below its all-time high of $22.89.

>>BUY COLT TOKENS NOW<<

Whales Generate Interest For Cardano (ADA)

According to recent market reports, whales are aggressively purchasing and holding Cardano (ADA) tokens.

A major reason behind this trend is the continued expansion of the smart contracts’ capability on the Cardano (ADA) network. Notably, Cardano (ADA) blockchain transactions have breached the 61.4 million milestone.

The daily active user base of Cardano (ADA) has also increased. Besides, the Vasil update, and the launch and success of Djed stablecoin, have further pushed the price of Cardano (ADA) up on the charts.

The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 3% in the last seven days. Thus, the current trading price of Cardano (ADA) is $0.34, which is 89% below its peak of $3.10.

Collateral Network (COLT) Presale Investors Set To Bag Massive Returns

Collateral Network (COLT) is a web3 crowdlending platform dedicated to revolutionizing the archaic lending industry. It allows its users to take loans against their physical assets, like real estate or luxury watches, by minting fractionalized NFTs against them.

Collateral Network (COLT) users can lend by investing in these fractional NFTs, which, through being backed by real-world assets, are immune to market fluctuations.

Borrowers can take loans on Collateral Network (COLT) without affecting their credit history or suffering long wait times. Lenders therefore get to receive fixed interest on their capital through weekly interest payments.

Also, all transactions on Collateral Network (COLT) are recorded in the metadata of the NFT, and stored on the public blockchain, making it tamper-proof.

The platform has a liquidity pool locked for 33 years, and team tokens are locked for 2 years.

COLT tokens are available at $0.01, granting holders various benefits ranging from staking bonuses to governance rights and even access to exclusive VIP groups. However, it is predicted to reach $0.35 before the presale ends, highlighting the immense potential of the platform as it continues to grow.

Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Presale: https://app.collateralnetwork.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk



This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in.