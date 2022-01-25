Environmental Management HECS to set up sewage treatment plant manufacturing facility near Chennai

Environmental Management Company, Hubert Enviro Care Systems P Ltd (HECS) is planning to set up its second manufacturing unit for manufacturing of FRP Packaged Sewage Treatment Plants at the outskirts of Chennai

The company recently acquired a 2.5 Acre Industrial land parcel at SIPCOT Vallam Industrial Estate in Chennai.

This facility is expected to be one of the largest units in India for manufacturing of packaged sewage treatment plants.

HECS has over 25 years of experience in the field of Water, Waste Water and Sewage Treatment and has completed innumerable projects across India and the Middle East.

The manufacturing unit will house the Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) manufacturing equipment's which will be sourced from across the globe to ensure that the products are of the best quality and the highest technology.

Dr JR Moses, CEO of HECS further added, 'There is a huge requirement in India for quality Packaged Sewage Treatment Plants, this sector is generally catered to by innumerable smaller water treatment OEMs and is commonly plagued by design flaws and performance issues."

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 02:40 PM IST