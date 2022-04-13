Entrepreneur Rohit Khosla shares how the startup ecosystem is helping India grow globally

India is by far one of the fast-paced developing countries in the world. Among many reasons to be proud of, the country has got talents from distinctive fields. With creative professionals in abundance, half the population comprises of youth who have played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the startup and business ecosystem in the country. As per the statistical figures, 62% of the population falls in the working-age group category, whereas 54% of the population are below the age of 25. Leveraging the skill set and the ability of the youth, the nation is working towards the innovative output. In this scenario, entrepreneur Rohit Khosla is inspiring the youngsters with his profound business intellect.

An alumnus of the prestigious Oxford University, he holds an MBA degree in Entrepreneurship. Mr. Khosla’s numerous certifications and online accreditations from well-known institutes such as Harvard University, Wharton Business School, Stanford University, and London School of Economics have seen him grow as one of the eminent entrepreneurs today. After joining his family venture, R.K. International Group which has a legacy of five decades, Rohit Khosla took charge of various other initiatives by launching sister companies under R.K. International Group.

As of today, the entrepreneur is managing several other companies including Gulf Visa Services, New Delhi Medical Centre, New Star Medical Centre, Khosla Travels Pvt. Ltd., Gulf Medical Centre, Khosla Transport Company, R.K. International Skill Development Centre and Khosla Exim Pvt. Ltd. With his business intellect, the profound entrepreneur has created an empire and he continues to inspire thousands of budding businessmen from the country. With the successful run of these business ventures, Rohit Khosla is quite interested in deep-diving into the world of startups.

It is a well-known fact that India is an entrepreneurially-driven nation, and the landscape has changed with the arrival of new startups in the country. In 2021, the startup ecosystem in India has raised funding of $20 billion, and many startups have achieved unicorn statuses. The expansion of this startup economy has brought new business opportunities, innovation and has created job opportunities across different sectors.

The massive transition of the business landscape

If we look back at the time from India’s independence, there has been a paradigm shift in the country’s economy. The country has grown beyond an agricultural hub and has become a potential technological destination. In this startup ecosystem, the entrepreneurs have equipped themselves with immense knowledge, and are creating top-notch products and services to solve real-time challenges. Flowing with the changing trends, Mr. Khosla is welcoming the innovations in his business operations.

Startups welcoming global partnerships

With India being an ultimate investment hub, the country is second to China when it comes to making huge investments. Understanding this pattern, Rohit Khosla said, “India has succeeded in building synergies with global companies. This is one of the profound reasons that the startup era has been contributing tremendously to the country’s economy.” The entrepreneur further revealed that India has made its place as one of the top global manufacturing hubs, and with the resurgence of startups, the numbers will boom in the time to come.

The startup culture overshadowing the COVID-19 crisis

In the time of the pandemic, Indian startups have seen a rise with rapid innovations. Providing tech-enabled solutions to overcome the challenges during the lockdown, many companies made things available like testing kits, ventilators and oxygen concentrators. Rohit Khosla’s firms New Delhi Medical Centre & Gulf Medical Centre approved by NABL and ICMR did COVID testing and vaccinations across Delhi/NCR region. These medical centres are empanelled with 39 embassies of different countries of the world.

Growth in the digital infrastructure

As per the numbers, India will have an estimated 850 million internet users by 2030. It is said that this opportunity in the digital ecosystem will be a global game-changer for the country. Enlightening about it, Mr. Khosla stated that the country is steadily becoming the leading R&D hub for many Silicon Valley companies. While the nation’s focus remains on strengthening the digital wave in the country, Rohit Khosla is keen to make his foray into the tech sector.

All said and done, the affluent entrepreneur has always welcomed creativity and is walking with the new trends in the business world.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:28 PM IST