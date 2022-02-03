Enterprise AI startup CyborgIntell raises $1.19 mn in pre-Series A round

CyborgIntell, an enterprise AI software company, today announced that it has raised $1.19 million in funding from SenseAI and Pentathlon Ventures, followed with extended additional investments from existing investors and Ghosal Ventures.

The current funding will be harnessed for strengthening the talent pipeline in sales, marketing and product R&D, scaling operations geographically across the North American Markets, accelerating customer acquisitions and expanding in existing markets of India and South Africa.

SenseAI Ventures invests in early stage Artificial Intelligence first startups and works closely with founders from the initial stages to provide support in product and go-to market strategies.

Rahul Agarwalla, Managing Partner at SenseAI Ventures commented on the investment. “Suman and team are building an Enterprise AI platform which is an essential component of any organization seeking to leverage AI. As AI becomes a part of every product, service or business, CyborgIntell will be an integral part of this future.”

Pentathlon is a VC fund by the entrepreneurs, for the entrepreneurs focussing on B2B SaaS products. They act as a bridge between Angel Investment and Series A funding by investing in companies that have achieved product market-fit and are ready to Scale.

Sandeep Chawda, Managing Partner at Pentathlon said they saw huge potential for companies which are helping simplify the development of AI/ML solutions for enterprises whereby business owners can use AI/ML solutions without the need for Deep Data Science expertise.

Suman Singh, Founder & CEO, CyborgIntell, said, “With our funding underway we aim to enhance our focus on financial services sector – Banking, Insuranceand Lending companies in India, South Africa & APAC to create the next phase of Data Science evolution. The support from SenseAI, Pentathlon, Ghosal Ventures and all our existing investors will boost our growth plans. This support will help us generate higher value for our customers with more innovative and ground-breaking products and solutions. Our mission is to unlock the potential of data and empower enterprises to become highly data & predictive intelligence-driven.”

CyborgIntell has acquired leading lending and insurance companies in India, South Africa, and APAC as clients. As for the future, the company has multiple POVs that are currently underway with Tier 1 Banks, Insurance and Lending companies to enhance their clientele.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:25 PM IST