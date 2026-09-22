Engineers India Wins $450 Million-Plus Contract For Dangote’s 7,00,000-Bpd Kenyan Refinery Project

Engineers India will provide project management and EPCM consultancy services for Dangote Group’s planned refinery and petrochemical plant in Kenya | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 22, 2026: Engineers India Limited, the state-run engineering consultancy, has signed a contract worth more than USD 450 million to serve as project management and EPCM consultant for Dangote Group's planned 7,00,000-barrel-per-day greenfield refinery and petrochemical plant in Kenya, extending a partnership forged on Africa's largest refinery.

The deal marks EIL's second major engagement with the Lagos-based conglomerate, following its role as consultant on Dangote's 6,50,000-bpd Lekki Free Zone refinery in Nigeria - currently the world's largest single-train refinery - and its ongoing expansion to 1.4 million bpd, EIL said in a statement.

Dangote Expands Into East Africa

Dangote Group, one of West Africa's largest industrial conglomerates with operations spanning 17 African countries, is pushing further into East Africa with the Kenyan project as it seeks to process a broader crude slate and expand its regional footprint beyond oil and gas into mining, cement, fertilisers and food.

EIL has built its international profile in part through its work on the Lekki complex, which produces Euro V-grade gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and polypropylene. The Kenyan plant will be built from the ground up, positioning EIL across the full project lifecycle from concept through commissioning.

India-Africa Energy Ties

The contract underscores India's growing role as an engineering and technical-services exporter to Africa's energy sector, deepening commercial ties between New Delhi and one of the continent's most influential industrial groups.

For Dangote, the plant is intended to cut East Africa's reliance on imported refined fuel, bolster regional energy security, and create additional volumes for export to global markets.

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For EIL, the award adds to a track record the company is positioning as validation of its capacity to execute large-scale, complex energy infrastructure abroad - a credential likely to support further international bids as global refining capacity continues shifting toward Africa and Asia.

No timeline for completion or startup of the Kenyan refinery was disclosed.

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