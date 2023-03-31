 Engineers India receives orders worth Rs 48.82 cr
Engineers India receives orders worth Rs 48.82 cr

Engineers India receives orders worth Rs 48.82 cr

They have also received an order for capacity assessment of 4 natural gas pipeline networks under PNGRB regulations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Engineers India receives orders worth Rs 48.82 cr |

Engineers India Limited received five orders worth Rs 48.82 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company has received orders for PMC services for Third Jetty at Dahej LNG Terminal for Petronet LNG, detail engineering work of CDU-1 Revamp options for Nayara Energy, study of revamps options for design and detail Engineering of DHDS Charge Heater Efficiency for BPCL Kochi and energy optimisation study for BPCL Kochi and BPCL Bina Refinery. They have also received an order for capacity assessment of 4 natural gas pipeline networks under PNGRB regulations.

The shares of Engineers India Limited on Friday closed at Rs 74.90, up by 4.46 per cent.

