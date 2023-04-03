 Engineers India receives orders for 6 domestic projects
Engineers India receives orders for 6 domestic projects

Petronet's project of PMC Services for the Third Jetty at Dahej LNG Terminal for Petronet LNG at Dahej is worth Rs 1,973.06 lakh.

Updated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
Engineers India Limited received 6 orders from Petronet, Nayara Energy Limited, BPCL and PNGRB, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Petronet

Petronet's project of PMC Services for the Third Jetty at Dahej LNG Terminal for Petronet LNG at Dahej is worth Rs 1,973.06 lakhs. The project is for 38 months.

Nayara Energy Limited

Nayara Energy Limited's projects of detailed engineering work of CDU-1 Revamp in Gujarat is for 36 months. The value of the contract is set at Rs 2,048.6 lakh.

BPCL

BPCL has offered three projects one for the revamp and detail engineering of DHDS charge heater efficiency in Kochi for Rs 30.48 lakh, the other two orders are for energy optimization study in Kochi and Bina Refinery for Rs 353.5 lakh and Rs 190.35 lakh respectively. The time span for the projects range from 2 months to 6 months.

PGRB

The order from PGRB is worth Rs 99.7 lakh for the next five months. It is for the capacity assessment of natural gas pipeline networks under PNGRB Regulations 2010 for four pipeline networks.

