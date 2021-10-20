Engineering graduates need more than a degree to get a job

Technology is transforming rapidly since innovation and creativity is driving product development in sectors across verticals. The companies are no longer looking for toppers in the engineering batches. They are looking for skilled individuals who have a holistic view of building advanced solutions. The theoretical method of learning in engineering courses does not immensely help the engineers after graduation.

Companies are demanding more engineers familiar with advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, etc. Therefore, engineering graduates have to undergo experiential skill enhancement programs to improve their employability and acquire the latest technologies and top skills. Here are some of the skills that tech giants are looking for while hiring:

Complex problem-solving

Complex problem-solving means making well-informed decisions to find a solution for a problem. It also includes considering the future changes to circumstances, resources and capabilities while formulating an answer. Engineering graduates often lack complex problem-solving skills, which can only come with more practical lessons.

Critical Thinking

Critical thinking is an essential skill in every field nowadays. An individual needs to be able to process the information to formulate a well-informed analysis actively. It includes closely observing, reflecting, reasoning and communicating with a belief and action. All of this is required in an engineering job as well. Just reading up the books and material isn’t enough.

People Management

People management encompasses the end-to-end process of talent acquisition, talent optimization and talent retention for an organization. People managers are those in the human resources responsible for hiring employees and managing their staffing needs. Additionally, they are also responsible for managing expectations of the employees – including the top management, freshers and those in middle management level. People management is also vital in IT companies as it requires choosing the best employees from the talent pool. A people manager has to be able to identify suitable candidates by shortlisting the CVs themselves.

Emotional Intelligence

In the pandemic, one skill that has gained paramount importance with work from home is emotional intelligence. The ability to perceive, control and evaluate emotions is referred to as emotional intelligence. It means that individuals should know how to empathize with their colleagues in difficult situations.

Judgment and decision-making

Once individuals reach a management level, making judgments and decisions are necessary. However, the skill has to be honed among individuals right from the fresher years. It comes with a sense of responsibility wherein they can make a call basis their knowledge.

Cognitive flexibility

Another important employee skill, cognitive flexibility, requires individuals to respond to another task immediately after disengaging from one. Cognitively flexible people can learn quickly, solve problems creatively and adapt to new situations effectively. Such skill is vital in a workplace that requires focusing on multiple tasks.

Flexibility to work with any technology and not being stuck on just the current trend or hot favourite

The zeal to upskill is essential for growing in any profession, especially engineering, where trends and technologies are changing every day. Somebody may have graduated with lessons on languages as old as java, but there won’t be any more jobs for such people if they don’t upskill. Therefore, flexibility to work with different technologies will come from upskilling, learning about the latest trends and following them.

Engineering graduates can no longer rely on their degrees to land a job. With heightened competition and advancement, individuals have to be ahead of the curve by upskilling themselves and keeping up with the latest trends. The information technology sector is like any other technical field wherein the education doesn’t end with college, one has to keep updating themselves.

(Narayan Mahadevan is Founder, BridgeLabz)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 03:06 PM IST