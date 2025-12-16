 Engineering Goods Exports Jump 23.7% In November Despite Tariff Headwinds: EEPC India
Engineering Goods Exports Jump 23.7% In November Despite Tariff Headwinds: EEPC India

India’s engineering goods exports rebounded sharply in November, rising 23.7% year-on-year to USD 11.01 billion after an October decline, EEPC India said. Cumulative exports increased by 4.25% to USD 79.74 billion from April to November. The industry cited resilience amid US tariff pressures and remains optimistic on market diversification and upcoming export promotion measures.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:08 AM IST
File Image |

Kolkata: Engineering goods exports rebounded in November despite tariff headwinds, rising 23.7 per cent year-on-year to around USD 11.01 billion after a steep fall in October, industry body EEPC India said on Monday. Exports of engineering goods stood at USD 8.9 billion in November last year, it said. Cumulatively, engineering exports grew 4.25 per cent year-on-year to USD 79.74 billion during April-November in the current fiscal, EEPC India Chairman Pankaj Chadha said.

Terming the November performance encouraging, Chadha said the rebound came even as the 50 per cent punitive tariff imposed by the Donald Trump administration continues to impact a large part of India's export basket. "The strong performance in November reflects the resilience of the Indian engineering industry and its ability to adapt quickly to a challenging global trade environment, supported by consistent government intervention," he said.

Looking ahead, Chadha said the sector is optimistic about diversifying export markets, aided by several trade agreements currently under negotiation, which are expected to help Indian engineering exporters expand their global footprint. He added that the industry is also awaiting final guidelines for the Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission, which is expected to provide further impetus to shipments.

