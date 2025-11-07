 Engineering Firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Secures Order Worth ₹6,650 Crore From NTPC For Setting Up 800-MW Unit In Odisha
The nature of the order is EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) works, including design, engineering, supply of equipment, along with erection & commissioning, and civil works. Broad consideration or size of the order is over Rs 6,650 crore excluding GST, the filing said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
New Delhi: State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday said that it has secured an order worth Rs 6,650 core from NTPC Ltd for setting up an 800-MW unit at Darlipali Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II in Sundargarh district, Odisha.

"BHEL has received a notification of award from NTPC Ltd for 1x800 MW Darlipali STPP, Stage-II," a regulatory filing said.The nature of the order is EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) works including design, engineering, supply of equipment along with erection & commissioning and civil works.Broad consideration or size of the order is over Rs 6,650 crore excluding GST, the filing said.

About the time frame for completion of the order, it stated that the completion of work is expected in 48 months from the date of notification of award.

