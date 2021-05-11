Energy saving tips during Summer season for AEML customers

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) an integrated power utility has come up with the advisory to its 30 lakhs customers on how to save electricity during the Summer season.

While using AC’s, washing machines, refrigerator, fans, lighting, laptops / desktops, and other appliances these tips can be used. It also observed that many customers due to lockdown are working from home leading to additional use of electricity.

It has come up with an exclusive offer to its residential customers where they can buy new super-efficient 5 star rated ceiling fan at 60 per cent discount which consumes 60 per cent less energy.

To help customers, AEML has also come up with energy conservation tips on its website which guides customers on use of AC’s and other electronic appliances by asking them questions and guiding them on how to best use various appliances and if needed it further guides to purchase energy efficient electronic appliances. T

Speaking on tips for saving electricity, AEML’s spokesperson said, “Generally in Summer season, customers use Air Conditioners which contributes 70 percent of their Electricity Bill. Moreover, instead of using it at 24 deg., many customers use it at lower values nearly about 18 deg. leading to 40 percent additional power usage and high bill during monthly billing cycle. Also due to current pandemic, many organisations have allowed their employees to work from home which will also increase the use of various electronic appliances and laptops/ desktop. Our aim is to guide them to use energy efficient electronic appliances leading minimum possible electricity bills in these testing time.”

Tips for AEML consumers to save electricity:

Air Conditioner

- Do not set temperature setting of AC too low. 24 deg. C to 25deg. C is comfortable for human body.

- Keep the room doors, windows and vents tightly shut when Air Conditioner is running, to prevent leakage of cooled air.

- Increase temperature of AC by 1 degree saves 6 per cent of electricity INR 1500 annually.

Refrigerator

- Keep at least a 6 inches gap between walls and the refrigerator for circulation of air. This improves the cooling efficiency.

- If buying a new refrigerator, prefer a 4 or 5 star labelled energy efficient refrigerator which has 50 per cent less consumption compared with conventional one.

Washing Machine

- Run cold water washing cycles instead of hot water cycles. It saves 90 per cent of energy, otherwise used by the machine to heat up the water.

- Dry your clothes under sun or in natural air instead of drying them in the Washing Machine. It saves the power otherwise being used for the Drying cycle

Laptops / Desktop – Work from Home

- Many customers are working from home – switch off laptop / desktop when not in use. Its saves 40 per cent of energy

- Prefer Laptop PC which consumes only 90 Watts power and are space efficient.

Fan

- Use Energy efficient 5-star ceiling fan which consumes 60 percent less energy