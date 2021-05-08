Employees of a real estate firm turn volunteers to run COVID war room

During COVID-19 times, the private sector is looking at ways to contribute. A real estate conglomerate has also come forward. It is K Raheja Corp.

The company has introduced various initiatives to help fight the war against COVID-19 pandemic. The firm is setting up a centralised 24x7 Covid War Room backed by a team of employees committed to assisting colleagues and in some cases even non-employees with emergency services.

In addition, the company is encouraging healthy employees to use the Company’s ‘Time Off for Volunteering’ policy, wherein employees can pursue any community service of their choice during regular workdays, six days in a year.

The company will be assisting employees in their financial security, term insurance, wherein in-case of an unfortunate event, employees’ family receives one year’s CTC as a lump sum amount. Improved medical cover, the benevolent scheme for those in need of assistance and advance salary for any exigencies have also been introduced.

The company is helping employees and their families get access to professional counselling. Doctor on call, isolation rooms and other Covid 19 support is also made available. The Company’s leave policy now includes 3 extra days offered for ‘self- care’. Additionally, unlimited paid leaves for critical illness or treatment has also been introduced.

Urvi Aradhya, Chief Human Resource Officer, K Raheja Corp said, “It is with this thought in mind that we set up our Covid War-Room recently, which has already assisted numerous colleagues and even non-employees. We believe in giving back to the community, which led us to launching the ‘Time Off for Volunteering’ policy over half a decade ago, encouraging our people to take time off from work and assist someone in need, and there couldn’t be a better time for our people to action the policy.”