Employees get 10% hike for quitting US-based marketing agency

LinkedIn posts by CEOs have stirred up a storm on social media, with one being slammed for telling young employees to hustle for 18 hours a day, while another recommending 8 am meetings with AC turned to 18 degrees celsius. The pandemic started an important conversation about a healthy work-life balance, as remote and hybrid working models evolved over a span of two years. This period also came to redefine the relationships between firms and employees, with phenomena such as the great resignation gaining traction.



As employees are more likely to quit for better job opportunities, a marketing agency in the US is rewarding their workers for leaving. In his LinkedIn post, Gorilla’s founder and CEO Jon Franko wrote that employees who resign and give a six week notice, get a 10 per cent hike on the salary for that period. He says that it’s meant to ensure that there are no hard feelings and the employee can look for a new job and depart amicably.



Paving way for smooth transitions



Rather than being spooked by high attrition rates, the policy is meant to encourage people to try something new, rather than “feeling stuck in the wrong place”. Franko also added that "Of course, we don't want people to leave. But we're fools to think they're all going to retire with us.”



He also addressed concerns about the policy encouraging people to quit with six weeks’ notice, by saying that the benefits they have in place outweigh the short term 10% hike.