Employee wellness platform Nova Benefits rolls out The Mental Wellness Plan

Nova Benefits, an employee wellness platform centred on corporate health insurance, announced the roll-out of The Mental Wellness Plan for all employees of the company. Going beyond physical health and wellness, the company has taken this initiative to ensure the mental well-being of its employees, with utmost importance.

As part of the wellness plan, Nova Benefits has partnered with Manah Health and Wellness to provide mental health counselling to employees in need, irrespective of their location. Additionally, all expenses incurred by employees for mental health purposes, including weekly counselling sessions, are reimbursed by the company. This is a significant benefit to employees as it gives them the independence to go to counsellors of their choice, without the worry of cost, given that consultations can be expensive.

Saransh Garg, CEO and Co-Founder, Nova Benefits said, “Our employee wellness platform is centred around corporate health insurance. This plan will let employees take control of their health, holistically, with our support at every step.”

Nova Benefits also offers its employees unlimited and no-questions-asked leave, under the Unlimited Leave Policy. Additionally, employees are required to take a break after every 45 days of continuous work. In addition to the wellness benefits, the company also provides pet care, child care, and period leaves, along with menstrual time off. Further, employees are given free access to Practo, for any of their physical healthcare needs.

Nova’s HR team conducts eNPS surveys once a quarter to understand the needs and expectations of employees. Shiffana MK, Human Resources Manager at Nova Benefits, said, “Last quarter, we conducted peer circles for every single team in collaboration with Manah. Everyone now had a space where they could be vulnerable with their teammates and share their feelings about work-related struggles and challenges. Colleagues also built a sense of “not being alone” in this journey.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:37 AM IST