EMotorad and Bhamla Foundation tie-up for #OnlyOneEarth

EMotorad a Pune-based premium e-cycle brand |

The world is not new to the growing environmental issues, probably one of the most important issues to be addressed in order to secure a safe future for all of us. World Environment Day this year saw initiatives from all around India supporting this very cause and promoting a cleaner and greener environment.

EMotorad a Pune-based premium e-cycle brand also joined hands with the Bhamla Foundation as a title sponsor for Green Ride Cyclothon held recently in Mumbai. Bhamla Foundation was founded by Asif Bhamla, an eminent environmentalist, with the intention of preserving and protecting the environment.

The Green Ride Cyclothon, which revolved around the theme ‘#OnlyOneEarth’, flagged off with singer Shaan astride an EMotorad e-cycle along with Bhamla Founder, Asif Bhamla. The event as well as all the sponsors and participants are eco-friendly and stand for a positive environmental impact. The main objective of the event was to shed light on the dependency of the world on fossil fuels and non-renewable resources which cause pollution.

“It is our objective to make India more bicycle and EV friendly by building a community of like-minded riders. The wonderful support of the Bhamla Foundation on World Environment Day gives a much-needed boost in promoting healthier and greener commute options for all. There is a lot to explore when you are not constrained by petrol or range anxiety. This cyclothon is a positive step towards building a cleaner and greener Mumbai and soon, India,” said Kunal Gupta, CEO of EMotorad.