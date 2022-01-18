e-Paper Get App

Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:42 PM IST

Embassy group gives on lease nearly 4.65 lakh sq ft office space to Allianz in Kerala

Agencies
Embassy group and Taurus Investment Holdings India are developing a 3 million square feet SEZ (Special Economic Zone) project. |

Embassy Group stated that it has provided on lease nearly 4.65 lakh square feet office space to Allianz in Trivandrum in Kerala.

Allianz has taken 463,704 square feet of the Grade-A office space, Embassy group said.

Embassy group and Taurus Investment Holdings India are developing a 3 million square feet SEZ (Special Economic Zone) project, which is part of the Taurus Downtown Trivandrum mixed used project.

Aditya Virwani, chief operating officer, Embassy Group, said, “This is a testament to how demand for large office spaces by blue chips has not been diminished by COVID-19, and we are confident that it will continue to grow.''

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:42 PM IST
