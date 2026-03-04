Embassy Buildcon Pledges More Than 2 Crore Shares Of WeWork India For Debentures Worth ₹577.50 Crore

Embassy Buildcon LLP has created a pledge over 2,41,03,489 equity shares of WeWork India Management Limited in favor of Catalyst Trusteeship Limited, acting as debenture trustee for holders of secured non-convertible debentures with an aggregate nominal value of up to Rs 577.50 crore. |

Bengaluru: A large block of shares in WeWork India Management Limited has been pledged as part of a financing arrangement linked to secured non-convertible debentures.

Shares Pledged As Security

Catalyst Trusteeship Limited disclosed the creation of an encumbrance over equity shares of WeWork India Management Limited. The pledge covers 2,41,03,489 equity shares held by Embassy Buildcon LLP, representing about 17.98 percent of the company’s total shareholding.

Linked To Debenture Issuance

The pledge has been created in favor of Catalyst Trusteeship Limited, acting as debenture trustee on behalf of debenture holders. The arrangement relates to unrated, unlisted, secured, redeemable, and non-convertible debentures with an aggregate nominal amount of up to Rs 577,50,00,000.

Transaction Structure

The encumbrance has been created through a pledge of equity shares of the target company. Under the transaction structure, Catalyst Trusteeship Limited acts as the trustee representing the interests of the debenture holders associated with the financing arrangement.

Date And Capital Details

The pledge over the shares was created on February 26, 2026. WeWork India Management Limited’s equity share capital remains unchanged at Rs 134,02,32,590 divided into 13,40,23,259 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The disclosure was made under the SEBI Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations, 2011, in relation to the creation of encumbrance on the shares of WeWork India Management Limited.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the regulatory filing dated March 2, 2026, regarding the creation of encumbrance on equity shares of WeWork India Management Limited. No external sources were referred to while preparing this article.