Emami Acquires 60% Stake In IncNut To Expand Personalised Beauty Portfolio

Emami Limited has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 60 percent stake in Hyderabad-based IncNut Digital Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of personalised beauty brands Vedix and SkinKraft. |

Kolkata: Emami is betting big on customised skincare and haircare as consumer demand shifts toward products tailored to individual needs. The FMCG major’s latest acquisition signals a sharper push into science-led and data-backed beauty offerings.

Expands Beauty Presence

Emami’s acquisition of a majority stake in IncNut Digital marks one of its significant moves in the beauty and personal care category in recent years. The company said the transaction covers IncNut along with its subsidiaries and associates. Vedix and SkinKraft, the two flagship brands under IncNut, operate in the direct-to-consumer space and focus on personalised skincare and haircare solutions driven by customer data and diagnostics.

Targets Premium Consumers

Vedix combines Ayurvedic principles with modern analytics to create customised wellness and haircare products based on an individual’s lifestyle and body profile. SkinKraft follows a dermatology-led model using clinically validated ingredients to address specific skin and hair concerns. Together, the brands have built a loyal customer base through subscription-led engagement and repeat purchases in a category increasingly moving away from one-size-fits-all products.

Focuses On Personalisation

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emami Ltd, said the acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy of building a future-ready portfolio centred on evolving consumer preferences. He indicated that demand for customised and outcome-driven products is rising rapidly both in India and overseas. According to him, adding Vedix and SkinKraft strengthens Emami’s broader beauty portfolio alongside brands such as The Man Company and Brillare.

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Plans Future Expansion

IncNut founder and CEO Chaitanya Nallan described the partnership as a turning point for the company’s growth journey. He said Emami’s distribution strength and consumer understanding would help accelerate innovation and expand the reach of Vedix and SkinKraft across markets. The transaction also gives Emami deeper exposure to digital-first beauty brands and younger online consumers.

The acquisition reflects Emami’s continued focus on scaling premium and specialised beauty categories as competition intensifies in India’s consumer products market. The company appears to be positioning itself for long-term growth through targeted investments in personalised care businesses.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing and press release issued by Emami Limited dated May 7, 2026. It does not include independent reporting, verification, or external sources.