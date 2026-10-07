Elon Musk’s Starlink Builds 20 Gateway Sites In India; Company Says Operations Meet Security, Data Rules

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Elon Musk-led satellite communications company Starlink has structured its operations in India to meet the country’s security requirements and other regulatory conditions, Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Business Operations at SpaceX’s Starlink, said on Wednesday.

According to a report by PTI, Dreyer was speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2026. She said the company has invested in the infrastructure needed to provide services in the Indian market.

“We've built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India, and keeping Indian user data within India,” she said.

The government has issued licences to three companies, including Starlink, to offer satellite communication services in India.

However, satellite communications providers still require spectrum allocation and security clearances before they can begin commercial operations.

Dreyer said Starlink has already invested in and established its ground infrastructure in the country to prepare for the launch of its services.

“We've already made the investment and built the existing ground infrastructure here, 20 gateway sites comprising hundreds of antennas, and we've established the operations to be ready to serve India,” she said.