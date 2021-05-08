Elon Musk's 'self-driving' claim do not match engineering reality, says Tesla

Despite tall claims made by Elon Musk over Twitter about the full self-driving technology, electric car-maker Tesla has privately admitted that such claims do not match up with the engineering reality.



Tesla vehicles are far from reaching a level of autonomy often described by Musk on social media, according to an internal memo obtained by transparency portal Plainsite.

In January, during an earnings conference call Musk said that he was "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself with reliability in excess of human this year."

In April 2021, during the company’s first quarter earnings call, Musk said “it’s really quite, quite tricky. But I am highly confident that we will get this done,” said a report in TechCrunch.



In a tweet in Musk said: