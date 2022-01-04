Elon Musk's net worth soars $30 bn in a day; one of biggest one-day jumps in wealth

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk fortune jumped by $33.8 billion to $304.2 billion, creating one of the biggest one-day jumps in wealth.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk once again surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who now stands second on the list with a $196 billion fortune.

Tesla shares that saw a 13.5 per cent rise to $1,199.78 on Monday. Musk owns around 18 per cent of all Tesla shares and had previously walked the talk on his claims of reducing his stake by around 10 per cent.

Last year similarly, Musk had earned a profit of an estimated $25 billion in one single day. As Tesla's share rose by 20 per cent Musk's fortune multiplied to $174 billion. Musk added $121 billion to his net worth in 2021.

Meanwhile, Tesla delivered a record 936,172 vehicles in 2021, an 87 per cent increase over the 499,550 vehicle deliveries Tesla made in 2020.

In the fourth quarter (Q4), the Elon Musk-run electric car-maker achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles -- up from 241,300 deliveries in the third quarter (Q3).

"In 2021, we delivered over 936,000 vehicles. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great year," Tesla said in a statement recently.

Of the deliveries, 11,750 were for the Model S and X, while 296,850 were for the Model 3 and Y.

Both the Model 3 and Y also made up the most of deliveries at 936,172 shipments, compared to the 24,964 Model S and X deliveries.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 02:31 PM IST