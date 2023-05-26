 Elon Musk's brain chip may help people control phones with thoughts, as USFDA clears human trials
Elon Musk's brain chip may help people control phones with thoughts, as USFDA clears human trials

The device enables people to operate computers and smartphones with their mind, without moving a finger or saying a word.

Friday, May 26, 2023
Photo Credit: Pinterest

We went from scrolling through touchscreen phones to controlling devices with hand gestures and voice commands, but what if it can be done without saying a word or moving at all?

Although Elon Musk, like several tech CEOs, isn't thrilled about the idea of artificial intelligence emulating the human mind, he is keen on putting microchips in people's brains.

Almost three years after Musk embedded his Neuralink chip in a pig's brain, human trials for the same have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Decoding the human mind

  • The device is connected to the brain using wires laced with electrodes and can be placed inside by drilling through the skull.

  • Once installed, the chip connected to a computer can read and stimulate brain activity, and allow people with paralysis to control computers with their thoughts.

  • The device which enables people to operate computers and smartphones with their mind, without moving a finger or saying a word, is touted as a possible cure for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's as well.

Musk not the first

  • A nod for human trials means that Neuralink's brain implant has cleared safety preclinical and bench tests successfully.

  • Founded in 2016, Neuralink has attracted top neuroscientists to develop its product, although it isn't the first to get USFDA's approval for human trials.

  • Another firm Synchron, with a less invasive device, has already enrolled its first patient in the US for human trials.

