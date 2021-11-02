e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 12:24 PM IST

Elon Musk willing to sell $6 bn worth of Tesla stock, donate proceeds to UN; but there is a rider to offer

FPJ Web Desk
Tesla's Elon Musk has thrown a challenge at the United Nations | File pic

Tesla's Elon Musk has thrown a challenge at the United Nations saying on Twitter that he would pitch in to solve world's hunger by selling $6 billion worth of Tesla stock and donate the proceeds to the United Nations’ food agency if it could show 'how the money would solve world hunger.'

Earlier, David Beasley, the director of UN's World Food Program (WFP) while talking about world's hungry, told CNN that it was time for the ultra-wealthy 'step up now, on a one-time basis' to 'help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them."

Beasley went on name two of the world's richest men--viz, Musk and Amazon CEO jeff Bezos.

A Twitter user tweeted about it quoting a financial daily to which Musk replied.

Musk replied to a twitter user if the WFP could describe 'exactly' how the donation would solve world hunger, he would 'sell Tesla stock right now and do it".

Beasley replied to this tweet saying the headline of the copy was incorrect. "Headline not accurate. $6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises."

He went on to tweet and invited him for a talk on the issue:

Not to give up, Musk tweeted to Beasley's offer with this: Please publish your current proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes.

He also said, "But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent."

Beasley responded saying the systems were in place and transparent as well.

Musk is the world's richest man. He recently became the first person in the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index ever to have an estimated net worth north of $300 billion.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 12:24 PM IST
