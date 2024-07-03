Elon Musk to The Rescue: Billionaire Addresses Complaint From Tesla's 'Little Customer'

Recently, billionaire Elon Musk replied on X (formerly Twitter) to assist a young Chinese Tesla owner who was having problems with her car's screen. While sketching on the screen, Molly noticed "an important bug" that she reported in a video.

In the video, she says, "Hello, Mr. Musk. From China, I am Molly. I have a question regarding your vehicle. Sometimes the lines I draw in an image go away like this. Do you see it? Can you then fix it? I'm grateful.

Molly draws attention to the issue in the brief video. As she draws something new, the lines and marks she has previously made vanish or become invisible on the screen. The video's caption says, "Molly decided to report an important bug to Mr. Musk.

"Sure," the Tesla CEO responded after taking notice of this.

In the meantime, Mr. Musk has stated that he is presently developing the fourth master plan for the electric vehicle company. The billionaire declared on X on June 18 that he is actively working on Tesla Master Plan Part Four and gave off an air of confidence by predicting that it "will be epic."

Working on the Tesla Master Plan 4. It will be epic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2024

Notably, these master plans have been crucial in directing the company's trajectory and acting as a roadmap for its objectives. Tesla outlines its long-term plan under these.

The first was made available on August 2, 2006; the second was made available in July 2016; and the final one was revealed in March of the previous year. "Developing the Fourth Tesla Master Plan." He wrote on X, "It's going to be epic."