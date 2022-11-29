Elon Musk to publish files on free speech suppression on Twitter soon | Image Source: Wikipedia

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, said on Monday that he will reveal 'what really happened' in terms of free speech suppression at Twitter very soon. He believes that everyone should know the truth, and it is a battle for the future of civilization.

His tweet said, "The Twitter Files on free speech suppression are soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened …"

The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

In another tweet, he said, "This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead."

This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2022

While many Twitter users supported the move, others think Musk is more interested in the brand safety of Twitter.

Apple vs Twitter

In another series of event, Musk called out Apple for threatening to remove Twitter from its store without stating the reason. In addition, he said that the company had stopped advertising on Twitter.

Twitter Blue

Musk has also announced that Twitter will re-verify all accounts that have blue checkmark and will be available from December 2, 2022. In the relaunch of the verification feature, they will have three ticks. The one in gold will be will be given to companies, the one in grey to government accounts, and the one in blue to individuals.

Everyone who requires the checkmark will have to buy the Twitter Blue subscription to retain the badge every month.