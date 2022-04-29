e-Paper Get App
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth around $4 bn, says no more TLSA sale planned

Musk carried out the sale through his trust and sold the shares on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the US Securities and Exchange filings show

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:33 AM IST

In a tweet, Musk said “No further TSLA sales planned after today.” He was responding to a Twitter user on the Tesla stock sale. / Representative image |
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold Tesla shares worth $4 billion, according to US Securities and Exchange filings.

Musk carried out the sale through his trust and sold the shares on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the filings show.

In a tweet, Musk said “No further TSLA sales planned after today.” He was responding to a Twitter user on the Tesla stock sale.

Musk sold a total of 4.4 million shares.

The sale came after Musk on Monday signed a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion cash in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person. Musk's net worth is $268 billion, according to Forbes.

As part of the deal, Musk said he would provide a $21 billion equity commitment.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:33 AM IST