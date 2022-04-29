Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth around $4 bn, says no more TLSA sale planned

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold Tesla shares worth $4 billion, according to US Securities and Exchange filings.

Musk carried out the sale through his trust and sold the shares on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the filings show.

In a tweet, Musk said “No further TSLA sales planned after today.” He was responding to a Twitter user on the Tesla stock sale.

Musk sold a total of 4.4 million shares.

The sale came after Musk on Monday signed a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion cash in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person. Musk's net worth is $268 billion, according to Forbes.

As part of the deal, Musk said he would provide a $21 billion equity commitment.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:33 AM IST