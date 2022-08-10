e-Paper Get App

Elon Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $ 6.9 billion

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., sold 7.92 million shares of the electric vehicle manufacturer for $6.9 billion, according to six U.S. regulatory filings made on Tuesday.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
Elon Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $ 6.9 billion | File Photo

San Francisco: Electric vehicle company Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million shares of the company worth around $6.88 billion, media reports say.

Musk's transactions occurred between August 5 and August 9, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings revealed, following Tesla's 2022 annual shareholder meeting on August 4 in Austin, Texas, reports CNBC.

Earlier this year, the tech billionaire said on social media that he had "no further Tesla sales planned" after April 28.

That week, SEC filings revealed Musk had been selling a block of shares in his electric car maker worth about $8.4 billion.

Musk is in the middle of a contentious legal battle with Twitter, the social networking giant he agreed to acquire in April for about $44 billion or $54.20 per share.

Amid an overall market decline, Twitter's share price and the price of Tesla shares dropped. Musk said he was terminating the deal and accused Twitter of failing to give him all the information he needed to go ahead with the acquisition.

He also accused Twitter of understating the number of bots, spam and fake accounts on its platform.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessElon Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $ 6.9 billion

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra cabinet to approve 44% hike in Mumbai Metro 3 project cost today; rise of Rs 10,269.82...

Maharashtra cabinet to approve 44% hike in Mumbai Metro 3 project cost today; rise of Rs 10,269.82...

Either hike fare price or 40 per cent discount on CNG, demand Mumbai rickshaw drivers

Either hike fare price or 40 per cent discount on CNG, demand Mumbai rickshaw drivers

Mumbai updates: Supreme Court to hear petitions on Aarey forest tree cutting today

Mumbai updates: Supreme Court to hear petitions on Aarey forest tree cutting today

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

Mumbai: SC to hear petitions today on tree cutting in Aarey forest

Mumbai: SC to hear petitions today on tree cutting in Aarey forest