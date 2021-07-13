Elon Musk says he has a sense of humor; helps to generate free publicity for Tesla

Elon Musk said he has a 'sense of humour' and thinks he is 'funny'. Testifying under oath on Monday at a trial over the electric carmaker’s controversial 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, Musk said he leans into his sense of humor to generate free publicity for the company, as he ended his first day of testimony on Monday in defense of Tesla's 2016 acquisition of SolarCity.

“If we are entertaining people, they would write stories about us and we don’t have to spend on advertising which would reduce the price of our cars," Musk said on Monday.

“I do have a sense of humor," Musk added. “I think I’m funny.

On Monday in the Delaware Court of Chancery, the Tesla CEO was testifying about the $2.5 billion deal in a shareholder lawsuit that alleges that Tesla's acquisition was rife with conflicts of interest, overlooked SolarCity's fundamental weaknesses and unsurprisingly failed to produce the profits Musk had promised.