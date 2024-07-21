'America Really Is The Land Of Opportunity': Elon Musk Reacts To Prosperity Of Minority Groups In United States, Led By Indians

AFP

America is often touted as the land of the dream by its admirers. The 'American Dream', despite all its blemishes, is still the goal for many around the globe, that they chase after.

Land of Opportunities

Many eventually realise it. And it is even more special when the ones who 'make it' in the land of Yankees are from 'outside'. Here, success is even more scintilating when it is achieved by someone from an ethnic minority, the perception of said success is often brighter.

Elon Musk recently took to X (formerly twitter) to share a statistic on the growth and progress of non-white ethnic minorities in the country (United States).

Wow, America really is the land of opportunity! https://t.co/YT5PoXI868 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2024

Lauding the country and its system, Musk quoted a post and said, "Wow, America really is the land of opportunity!".

The original post, from an account named 'the rabbit hole' exhibited the progress of different minority communities in the US.

According to the post, which used average household income as a metric, the account claimed that Indian-Americans topped the list amongst other non-white minorities.

Indian Americans Top the List

The account claimed that Indian Americans have an average household income of USD 1,19,858, which amounts to roughly Rs 1,00,28,559 or over Rs 1 crore.

The Indians were followed by the Taiwanese (not to be confused with Chinese). According to the account, the Taiwanese accrued an average income of USD 95,736. This was then followed by the Chinese Americans, who made USD 81,487. Japanese Americans were next in line with USD 80,036. On the fifth position came Pakistani Americans, USD 77,315.

This list also included White Americans. The list said, that the average income was USD 65,902 or Rs 55,17,964 or Rs 55 lakh. The account sighted the United States Census Bureau for this data.

Musk's emphasis on the system is also crucial given his recent slide towards the larger right in the US, which has historically stood against immigration into the country.

It is also interesting to note, that, Elon Musk, the richest man on earth with a net worth of USD 244.7 billion, is himself originally from South Africa.