Elon Musk doesn't care about Trump not tweeting, only wanted to correct Twitter's mistake

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 09:14 PM IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that he had reinstated former US President Donald Trump back on the platform, as Trump did not violate any law and the micro-blogging “platform must be fair to all”.

The saga started when a user tweeted, “It’s been a week since @elonmusk brought Trump back… and without him even tweeting once…”

Musk replied: “I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.”

“As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump,” he added.

“But Twitter as a platform must be fair to all,” he said. Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s tweet.

While one commented, “I truly hope we have moderate candidates that don’t go too far either direction,” another said, “Why do you have to say it publicly? people will judge you for your choice and maybe they will stop liking Twitter. Twitter must be neutral, without political opinion.”

Based on a poll, Twitter CEO on November 20 had announced that former US President Trump was allowed to rejoin the micro-blogging platform.

