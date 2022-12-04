e-Paper Get App
Elon Musk claims advertisers are back on Twitter

Twitter's advertisers' list, including Pfizer, GM, among others, stopped giving advertisements ever since the world's richest man took over as CEO.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk: Advertisers back on Twitter | File Photo
Twitter and Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk indicated on Sunday that the advertisers have returned to the micro-blogging site.

Musk tweeted on early Sunday: "Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter."

Apple vs Twitter

Musk, earlier this week, had tweeted and criticized tech giant Apple, saying that, "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why (sic)".

The controversies surrounding Twitter do not seem to end right from the time the world's richest man announced his interest to acquire the micro-blogging site. A back-and-forth situation happened on the acquisition, with Musk finally taking over.

However, after he joined, mass layoffs and multiple shuffles happened and the CEO was under fire for his decisions.

Twitter's advertisers' list, including Pfizer, GM, among others, stopped giving advertisements ever since the world's richest man took over as CEO.

Apple fully resumes advertising

According to reports, Musk on Saturday said that Apple had 'fully resumed' advertising on the micro-blogging site during Twitter Spaces conversation. The reports also said that the iPhone company "is the largest advertiser on the social media network". Spaces is a way to have live audio conversations on Twitter.

