Elon Musk calls streaming services a 'nightmare'

San Francisco: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday shared a hilarious meme comparing The Pirate Bay with other OTT platforms on Twitter.

Musk shared the famous "distracted boyfriend" meme to show how audiences prefer the Pirate Bay site over other expensive OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney plus Hotstar, HBO max and Paramount plus.

"Entertainment is becoming a username/password/2FA nightmare," he captions the post. The Pirate Bay is one of the most known torrent sites which offers pirated content like movies, songs, TV shows, books and more to users.

Unlike most of the streaming platforms, the Pirate Bay does not require so many steps just to be able to stream or download a movie.

Meanwhile, Musk recently took down a tweet that compared Justin Trudeau to Hitler amid Canada's crackdown on truckers protesting COVID vaccine mandates.

Trudeau has been criticised for invoking the Emergencies Act, which grants authorities the right to clear out protest encampments that have snarled traffic in the capital city of Ottawa for three weeks.

The Tesla CEO was responding to a Twitter post by the trade publication CoinDesk which reported that the Canadian government was cracking down on crypto transactions aimed at helping the truckers protesting vaccine mandates.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:00 AM IST