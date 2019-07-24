Elite creative jury to assess IAA-Rotary's Campaign For Good

Arun Iyer, co-founder and creative partner, Spring Marketing Capital (former Chairman and CCO Mullen Lintas); Raj Nair, CCO, Madison BMB and Navin Talreja, co-founder, The Womb will evaluate entries received for the International Advertising Association (IAA) and Rotary District Campaign For Good.

Abhishek Karnani, Chairman, IndiAA Awards said, "We are expecting some great creative work from young professionals on the simple brief that elders really want just time from young adults. Getting such an illustrious jury to evaluate the work shows the commitment our senior creative people have towards good causes."

The winning integrated campaign would be awarded on the IndIAA Awards stage on August 26 and run across media. Last date for submitting entries is July 28. No extension of deadline.