e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessElin Electronics IPO subscribed 95% on day two of offer

Elin Electronics IPO subscribed 95% on day two of offer

The IPO received bids for 1,34,54,580 shares against 1,42,09,386 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Concord Biotech, Vaibhav Gems get Sebi's approval to raise funds through IPOs | Photo credit: Freepik
Follow us on

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics was subscribed 95 per cent on the second day of subscription on Wednesday.

The IPO received bids for 1,34,54,580 shares against 1,42,09,386 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category meant for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.29 times, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 1.33 times subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion 1 per cent.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore, aggregating up to Rs 475 crore.

Read Also
KFin Technologies IPO subscribed 2.59 times on last day of offer
article-image

The initial share-sale of Elin Electronics received 37 per cent subscription on the first day of offer on Tuesday.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

Price range for the offer is at Rs 234-247 a share.

What is Elin Electronics?

Delhi-based Elin is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances, and a leading fractional horsepower motors manufacturer in the country.

RECENT STORIES

Finance Minister reassures parliament that govt is constantly monitoring inflation

Finance Minister reassures parliament that govt is constantly monitoring inflation

RBI’s interest rates may hit 6.75% mark in 2023 to buckle core inflation, says IDBI Bank’s...

RBI’s interest rates may hit 6.75% mark in 2023 to buckle core inflation, says IDBI Bank’s...

IT major Infosys buys back 14,20,000 at a price of Rs 1,514.29

IT major Infosys buys back 14,20,000 at a price of Rs 1,514.29

Bandhan Bank receives bid for written-off SBAL and group loan portfolio

Bandhan Bank receives bid for written-off SBAL and group loan portfolio

Implementation of UPI and Aadhar in India a shining example, says Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Implementation of UPI and Aadhar in India a shining example, says Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai