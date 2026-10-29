Eleven Power To Pursue Legal Remedies After HERC Halts Gurugram, Nuh Distribution Plan

Medanta co-founder Sunil Sachdeva-led Eleven Power Private Ltd (EPPL) has announced plans to pursue legal remedies after the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) stopped processing its parallel electricity distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh.

As per a report by Business Standard, the company said it would continue engaging constructively with the regulator and Haryana government while exploring available legal options.

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On Oct 19, HERC had permitted the grant of a 25-year parallel distribution licence to EPPL, subject to the company's acceptance of specified conditions.

Eleven Power accepted the terms on Oct 21 and subsequently informed the regulator about preparations for implementing the licence.

The company also requested advance notice and an opportunity to be heard in any proceedings concerning its approval.

However, on Oct 26, the Haryana government issued directions under Section 108(1) of the Electricity Act, opposing the creation or operation of parallel distribution licences anywhere in the state.

The directive followed protests by employees of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), the existing electricity distributor in the region.

In its Oct 28 order, HERC rejected EPPL's hearing request and suspended further proceedings while the government directive remained effective.

The regulator cited Section 108(2), which gives the state government's determination on public-interest policy matters finality under the provision.

HERC maintained that implementing the written government directions required no further adjudication.

EPPL said Gurugram and Nuh deserved dependable electricity supply and greater consumer choice, similar to arrangements available in Mumbai.

The company reiterated its commitment to working with stakeholders despite the regulatory setback.

The development comes amid wider efforts to introduce parallel electricity distribution licensing as progress on distribution company privatisation remains limited.

Tata Power, Adani Electricity and Torrent Power have sought distribution licences across parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Goa.

Separately, Andhra Pradesh has granted Google a deemed distribution licence for its proposed 1-gigawatt artificial intelligence data centre hub near Visakhapatnam.

Eleven Power's proposed licence remains stalled pending further regulatory or legal developments.